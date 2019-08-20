Jeffers’ home run leads Pensacola over Mississippi in 10 innings

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 4-2 win over the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday.

The home run by Jeffers scored Alex Kirilloff.

After the Braves scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth, Pensacola tied the game 2-2 in the next half-inning when Jimmy Kerrigan hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mark Contreras.

Jeffers homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Alex Phillips (2-1) got the win in relief while Thomas Burrows (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.