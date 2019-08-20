Alcantara, Blanco lift Syracuse over Lehigh Valley in an 11-8 slugfest

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Arismendy Alcantara homered and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Syracuse Mets defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 11-8 on Tuesday.

Gregor Blanco doubled and singled with four RBIs for Syracuse.

Up 1-0, Syracuse batted around in the third inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a solo home run by Alcantara.

Trailing 11-4, the IronPigs cut into the deficit with four runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run home run by Austin Listi and a solo home run by Nick Williams.

Eric Hanhold (3-3) got the win in relief while Lehigh Valley starter Dan Straily (4-3) took the loss in the International League game.

Several IronPigs chipped in at the plate, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Listi homered and doubled, driving home three runs.