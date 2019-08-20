Williams’ triple leads New Hampshire to 7-2 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Christian Williams hit a run-scoring triple in the eighth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 7-2 win over the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday.

The triple by Williams gave the Fisher Cats a 3-2 lead and capped a three-run inning for New Hampshire. Earlier in the inning, New Hampshire tied the game when Nash Knight hit an RBI double.

Starter Yennsy Diaz (10-8) got the win while Brooks Kriske (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.