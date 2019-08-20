Tom’s homer leads Columbus to 5-0 win over Louisville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ka'ai Tom hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 5-0 win over the Louisville Bats on Tuesday.

The home run by Tom scored Jake Bauers and Mark Mathias to give the Clippers a 3-0 lead.

Columbus starter Michael Peoples (9-5) picked up the win after allowing six hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Vladimir Gutierrez (4-11) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and three hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The Bats were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Clippers' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.