Martinez, Barrosa lead the way for Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Ricky Martinez doubled and singled, also stealing a base as the Hillsboro Hops defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-4 on Monday.

Jorge Barrosa doubled and singled, also stealing a base for Hillsboro.

Hillsboro took the lead in the first when it exploded for five runs, including two RBI each from Andy Yerzy and Eddie Hernandez.

The Hops tacked on another run in the second when Barrosa hit an RBI single, driving in Martinez.

Tri-City saw its comeback attempt come up short after Nick Gatewood hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Logan Driscoll in the eighth inning to cut the Hillsboro lead to 6-4.

Wilfry Cruz (4-2) got the win in relief while Tri-City starter Jason Reynolds (2-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.