Garrett’s homer leads Jacksonville to 3-2 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Stone Garrett hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 3-2 win over the Birmingham Barons on Monday.

The home run by Garrett scored Lewin Diaz to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp tacked on another run in the seventh when Anfernee Seymour scored on an error.

Birmingham saw its comeback attempt come up short after Blake Rutherford hit an RBI single, bringing home Luis Gonzalez in the ninth inning to cut the Jacksonville lead to 3-2.

Jorge Guzman (7-10) got the win in relief while Birmingham starter Bernardo Flores (3-7) took the loss in the Southern League game.