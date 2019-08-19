Trageton leads Bowling Green to 4-3 win over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Zack Trageton tossed seven scoreless innings, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods over the Fort Wayne TinCaps in a 4-3 win on Monday.

Trageton (4-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three while allowing two hits.

Bowling Green started the scoring in the first inning when Jordan Qsar hit an RBI double and then scored on a wild pitch.

Trailing 4-1, the TinCaps cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Michael Curry hit a solo home run and Justin Lopez scored when a runner was thrown out.

Edwuin Bencomo (1-1) went four innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Curry homered and singled for the TinCaps. Jawuan Harris tripled and doubled, scoring a run and also driving one home.