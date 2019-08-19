Senior’s double leads Auburn to 3-1 win over State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Eric Senior hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Auburn Doubledays to a 3-1 win over the State College Spikes on Monday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Doubledays and a three-game winning streak for the Spikes.

The double by Senior, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Onix Vega hit an RBI double later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, State College saw its comeback attempt come up short after Terry Fuller scored on an error to cut the deficit to two.

Lucas Knowles (1-0) got the win in relief while Cameron Dulle (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.