Gil’s single leads Johnson City over Pulaski in 10 innings

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Mateo Gil hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Johnson City Cardinals to a 6-3 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Monday.

The single came after Liam Sabino scored on an error to give the Cardinals the lead earlier in the inning. Johnson City later added another run when Gil scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Cardinals scored one run in the ninth before Pulaski answered in the bottom of the inning when Chad Bell hit an RBI single, bringing home Robert Javier to tie the game 3-3.

Jhon Torres homered and doubled, driving in two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

John Witkowski (4-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Nelson L Alvarez (2-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Gustavo Campero singled twice, also stealing a base for the Yankees.