Heyward hits walk-off homer in 10th, Richmond beats Erie 7-3

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Jacob Heyward hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Erie SeaWolves 7-3 on Monday.

The SeaWolves tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Josh Lester hit a solo home run.

Reliever Sam Wolff (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one over one scoreless inning. Jose Manuel Fernandez (1-1) allowed four runs and got two outs in the Eastern League game.

Joey Bart homered and singled in the win.

For the SeaWolves, Lester homered and doubled, scoring three runs.