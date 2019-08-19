Hudson, Cards have combined no-hitter through 7 vs Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in St. Louis. AP Photo

Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals are working on a combined no-hitter through seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hudson was pulled with two outs in the seventh Monday night after throwing 111 pitches. He struck out seven and walked four — including his final batter, Eric Thames.

Giovanny Gallegos entered and retired Ben Gamel on a grounder to end the inning. The Cardinals lead 3-0 in a matchup of NL Central contenders.

Milwaukee's best chance for a hit came in the sixth when Trent Grisham hit a hard grounder up the middle. St. Louis shortstop Paul DeJong made a diving stop and threw out Grisham at first base.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 24-year-old Hudson has completed seven innings twice in his two-year major league career.