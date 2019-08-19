Lopez scores on fielder’s choice in 10th, AZL Reds beats AZL Giants Black

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Luis Lopez scored on a fielder's choice in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the AZL Reds to a 9-6 win over the AZL Giants Black on Monday.

Lopez scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. The AZL Reds later scored four more runs in the inning, including an RBI single by Luis Tejada and an RBI double by Fidel Castro.

AZL Giants Black attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning when Dilan Rosario hit an RBI single and then scored on an error. However, the rally ended when Pedro Moreno got Keyberth Mejias to fly out to end the game.

Castro tripled and doubled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple in the win. Jorge Sequera doubled twice and singled.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dannysmel Tavarez (3-2) got the win in relief while Brooks Crawford (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.