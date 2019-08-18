Garcia, Pedroza lift Aguascalientes over Laguna in a 9-8 slugfest

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Edson Garcia doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes beat the Algodoneros Union Laguna 9-8 on Sunday.

Richy Pedroza tripled and doubled with two runs for Aguascalientes.

Laguna grabbed a 3-1 lead in the third after Michael Choice hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Roger Bernadina.

Trailing 8-3, the Rieleros took the lead for good with six runs in the seventh inning. The Rieleros sent 10 men to the plate as Pedroza hit an RBI triple and then scored on a double by Garcia en route to the one-run lead.

Maikel Cleto (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Alfonso Sanchez (0-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Francisco Rivera homered and singled, driving in three runs for the Algodoneros.

With the win, Aguascalientes improved to 6-3 against Laguna this season.