O’Neill, LaValley and Daal lead Chattanooga in win

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Michael O'Neill had four hits, while Gavin LaValley and Calten Daal had four and four, respectively, as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Mobile BayBears 14-4 on Sunday.

O'Neill doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs. LaValley homered, tripled and singled twice, driving home four runs.

Chattanooga batted around in the first inning, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring nine runs, including a two-run home run by LaValley.

The Lookouts later added runs in four additional innings to put the game out of reach.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chattanooga starter Brad Markey (3-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Zack Kelly (2-6) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing nine runs and eight hits while only recording two outs.

Chattanooga improved to 4-1 against Mobile this season.