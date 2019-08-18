Sepulveda hits walk-off single in eighth, Myrtle Beach beats Salem 5-4

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Carlos Sepulveda hit a walk-off single with one out in the eighth inning, as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Salem Red Sox 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Zac Taylor scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Pelicans tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh when Miguel Amaya hit a two-run double.

Reliever Jesus Camargo (4-2) went two scoreless innings, striking out two to get the win. Logan Browning (0-1) allowed one run and got one out in the Carolina League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Amaya doubled and singled, driving in two runs in the win.

Jerry Downs doubled twice for the Red Sox. Ryan Fitzgerald tripled and singled, also stealing a base.

The Pelicans swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-1.