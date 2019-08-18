Bolanos leads Amarillo to 2-0 win over Frisco

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Ronald Bolanos allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles over the Frisco RoughRiders in a 2-0 win on Sunday.

Bolanos (7-4) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three.

Amarillo scored its runs when Hudson Potts hit an RBI single in the fourth inning and Tyler Benson hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Ronald Herrera (2-4) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out three in the Texas League game.

The RoughRiders were held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Sod Poodles' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.