Daniels, Holderbach lead Quad Cities to 5-4 win over Cedar Rapids

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Alex Holderbach homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Brett Daniels struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Quad Cities River Bandits defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 5-4 on Sunday.

Daniels (6-6) picked up the win after he walked three while allowing two runs and three hits.

Quad Cities went up 4-0 in the fifth after Oscar Campos hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by C.J. Stubbs.

Trailing 5-2, the Kernels cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Gilberto Celestino hit an RBI single and then scored on a walk by DaShawn Keirsey.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Andrew Cabezas (5-7) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

For the Kernels, Keirsey doubled and singled, driving home three runs.