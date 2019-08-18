Campbell, Lowe spur Montgomery to 4-0 win over Biloxi

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Josh Lowe homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Paul Campbell allowed just three hits over six innings as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Biloxi Shuckers 4-0 on Sunday.

Campbell (8-4) picked up the win after he struck out six.

Montgomery started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Tristan Gray advanced to third on a ground out by Miles Mastrobuoni and then scored on a double by Lowe.

The Biscuits later added single runs in the third, seventh and eighth innings to finish off the shutout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bowden Francis (6-8) went seven innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Cooper Hummel singled three times for the Shuckers. Biloxi was held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Montgomery staff recorded its 19th shutout of the year.