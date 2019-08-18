Ramirez, Bandy spur Lowell to 7-3 win over Connecticut

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Luke Bandy had two hits and scored two runs, and Aldo Ramirez allowed just two hits over five innings as the Lowell Spinners topped the Connecticut Tigers 7-3 on Sunday.

Ramirez (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two runs.

Lowell started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up four runs, including a two-run double by Cameron Cannon.

The Spinners later tacked on three runs in the fourth, including a single by Cannon that scored Gilberto Jimenez.

Xavier Javier (3-3) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and seven hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

With the win, Lowell improved to 5-2 against Connecticut this season.