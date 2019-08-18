Rivera hits walk-off single in 10th, NW Arkansas beats Tulsa 9-8

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Emmanuel Rivera hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Tulsa Drillers 9-8 on Sunday.

Gabriel Cancel scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Naturals scored two runs in the eighth before Tulsa answered in the next half-inning when Angelo Mora hit a solo home run to tie the game 8-8.

Reliever Tyler Zuber (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing one run and one hit over two innings. Nolan Long (4-1) allowed 0 runs with a strikeout in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Blake Perkins homered and singled twice, driving home four runs in the win.

Several Drillers chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits. Cody Thomas homered, tripled and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. The Drillers failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.