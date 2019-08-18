de Blok, Pearce lift Lakeland over Bradenton 6-1

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Jordan Pearce had two hits and two RBI, and Tom de Blok allowed just three hits over six innings as the Lakeland Flying Tigers topped the Bradenton Marauders 6-1 on Sunday.

de Blok (2-11) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing one run.

Lakeland took the lead in the first when Ulrich Bojarski and Pearce hit two-run doubles.

Gavin Wallace (4-8) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked two.