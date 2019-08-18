Cameron’s homer leads Toledo to 4-3 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Daz Cameron hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 4-3 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Sunday.

The home run by Cameron scored Danny Woodrow and was the game's last scoring play.

John Schreiber (6-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Trevor Kelley (5-5) took the loss in the International League game.

With the win, Toledo improved to 4-2 against Pawtucket this season.