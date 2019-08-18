Perez’s single leads Down East to 5-4 win over Wilmington

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Yanio Perez hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 5-4 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday.

The single by Perez scored Diosbel Arias and Curtis Terry to give the Wood Ducks a 5-3 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Wilmington cut into the lead on a single by Colby Schultz that scored Cristian Perez.

Jairo Beras (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Collin Snider (5-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Down East improved to 7-3 against Wilmington this season.