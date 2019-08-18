Billingsley’s double leads Frederick to 5-3 win over Fayetteville

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Cole Billingsley hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Frederick Keys to a 5-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday.

The double by Billingsley scored Will Robertson and Jean Carrillo and was the game's last scoring play.

After Fayetteville scored three runs in the first inning, Frederick tied the game 3-3 after Robert Neustrom hit a two-run double in the third inning and Robertson scored on an error in the fourth.

Scott Burke (2-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Fayetteville starter Parker Mushinski (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Despite the loss, Fayetteville is 8-3 against Frederick this season.