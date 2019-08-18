Fontana’s triple leads Delmarva to 4-2 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Shayne Fontana hit a two-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 4-2 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Sunday.

The triple by Fontana capped a three-run inning and gave the Shorebirds a 3-2 lead after Ryne Ogren scored on a groundout earlier in the inning.

The Shorebirds tacked on another run in the ninth when Seamus Curran hit an RBI single, driving in Ogren.

Matthew Hammonds (4-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kevin Gowdy (0-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Delmarva improved to 14-7 against Lakewood this season.