Newgarden looks to build on points lead at Pocono

Josef Newgarden drives through Turn 3 during a practice session for Sunday's IndyCar Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Long Pond, Pa. AP Photo

IndyCar points leader Josef Newgarden starts on the pole at Pocono Raceway.

Newgarden holds a 16-point lead over Alexander Rossi, who also starts Sunday's race on the front row. With four races left in the season, Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud is 47 points back while reigning series champion Scott Dixon trails the leader by 62 points. Rossi won last year in a race marred by the wreck that paralyzed Robert Wickens from the waist down.

Newgarden has two runner-up finishes at Pocono and has scored five top-fives overall since IndyCar returned to the track in 2013.

Pocono could be on the way out of IndyCar after the 2019 season, with the two sides yet to reach a deal on a return.