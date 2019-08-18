Iglesias takes 12-game hit streak into matchup with Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (64-57, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-64, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (6-6, 3.53 ERA) Reds: Alex Wood (1-1, 5.59 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati's Iglesias puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Cardinals.

The Reds are 28-31 against the rest of their division. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.19. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.92 ERA.

The Cardinals are 30-22 in division play. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.01, Miles Mikolas leads the staff with a mark of 4.30. The Reds won the last meeting 6-1. Anthony DeSclafani earned his eighth victory and Aristides Aquino went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Mikolas registered his 13th loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 52 extra base hits and is slugging .530. Aquino is 12-for-39 with a double, nine home runs and 17 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 27 home runs home runs and is slugging .467. Dexter Fowler is 12-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .285 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .256 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Joey Votto: (back), Eugenio Suarez: (thumb), Derek Dietrich: (shoulder), Juan Graterol: (head), Curt Casali: (knee).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).