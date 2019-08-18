Rodriguez, Guante and Orta shut out AZL Athletics Gold, AZL Cubs 1 wins 2-0

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Luis Rodriguez, Julio Guante and Raidel Orta combined for a shutout as the AZL Cubs 1 defeated the AZL Athletics Gold 2-0 on Sunday. The AZL Cubs 1 snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Guante (2-1) went two scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out two to get the win. Cody Stull (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out two in the Arizona League game.

AZL Cubs 1 scored its runs when Brailin Pena hit an RBI single in the fifth inning and Widimer Joaquin hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

The AZL Athletics Gold were blanked for the second time this season, while the AZL Cubs 1's staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.