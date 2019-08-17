Matijevic’s double leads Corpus Christi to 3-2 win over Midland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- J.J. Matijevic hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 3-2 win over the Midland RockHounds on Saturday.

Bryan De La Cruz scored on the play after he hit a double with two outs and advanced to third on a double by Matijevic.

After Corpus Christi crossed the plate for two runs in the first inning, Midland tied the game 2-2 after Edwin Diaz hit an RBI single in the third inning and Mikey White hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Cristian Javier (6-3) got the win in relief while Seth Martinez (2-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.