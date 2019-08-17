Vazquez’s homer leads Saltillo to 8-6 win over Durango

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Jorge Vazquez hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to an 8-6 win over the Generales de Durango on Saturday.

The home run by Vazquez scored Manny Rodriguez and Henry Urrutia to give the Saraperos a 4-3 lead.

The Saraperos later added two runs in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Urrutia hit a two-run single before he homered to score Rodriguez in the eighth.

Durango saw its comeback attempt come up short after Aneury Tavarez hit a solo home run and Daniel Mayora hit a two-run home run in the ninth to cut the Saltillo lead to 8-6.

Demetrio Gutierrez (2-2) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Durango starter Luis Payan (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Generales, Mayora was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs. Tavarez homered and singled twice.