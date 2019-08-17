Taijeron leads Syracuse to 4-2 win over Norfolk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Travis Taijeron doubled and singled as the Syracuse Mets topped the Norfolk Tides 4-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Syracuse took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a double by Taijeron that scored Jason Krizan.

Following the big inning, the Tides cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Zach Vincej hit an RBI single, bringing home Ryan Mountcastle.

The Tides saw their comeback attempt come up short after Vincej hit an RBI single, bringing home Austin Hays in the sixth inning to cut the Syracuse lead to 4-2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Matt Blackham (2-0) got the win in relief while Norfolk starter Josh Lucas (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

The Mets swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-1.