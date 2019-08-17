Zimmerman’s double leads Mobile to 4-2 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Jordan Zimmerman hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 4-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the BayBears and a 10-game winning streak for the Shuckers.

The double by Zimmerman, part of a two-run inning, gave the BayBears a 3-2 lead before Connor Justus hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Jahmai Jones scored on a wild pitch in the third inning to give the BayBears a 1-0 lead. The Shuckers came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Weston Wilson scored on a groundout and Ryan Aguilar hit an RBI single.

Mobile tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Jack Kruger hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jones.

Joe Gatto (5-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Rodrigo Benoit (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Alexander Alvarez doubled and singled for the Shuckers.

Despite the loss, Biloxi is 14-4 against Mobile this season.