Ornelas’ run leads Hickory to 5-4 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Jonathan Ornelas stole home in the ninth inning, leading the Hickory Crawdads to a 5-4 win over the Greenville Drive on Saturday.

Hever Bueno (3-1) got the win in relief while Devon Fisher (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Drive, Brandon Howlett homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Jonathan Ortega homered and singled, scoring two runs.

With the win, Hickory improved to 8-1 against Greenville this season.