Nicacio, Davis carry Greensboro to 7-0 win over Augusta

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Jonah Davis homered and had three hits, and Winston Nicacio allowed just three hits over six innings as the Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Augusta GreenJackets 7-0 on Saturday.

Nicacio (2-1) struck out three to get the win.

In the bottom of the third, Greensboro scored on a home run by Davis. Later in the inning, Luke Mangieri drew a walk to give the Grasshoppers a 2-0 lead. The Grasshoppers then added three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Grant Koch drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Jack Herman, while Herman hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Trenton Toplikar (3-2) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits to take the hard-luck loss in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

The GreenJackets were held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the Grasshoppers' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.