Astudillo’s double leads Pensacola to 5-1 win over Chattanooga

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Willians Astudillo hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 5-1 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Saturday.

The double by Astudillo, part of a three-run inning, gave the Blue Wahoos a 2-0 lead before Alex Kirilloff hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Blue Wahoos added to their lead in the fifth when Kirilloff hit a two-run home run.

Kirilloff homered and singled twice, driving home three runs for Pensacola.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brusdar Graterol (6-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Chattanooga starter Wendolyn Bautista (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

With the win, Pensacola improved to 7-3 against Chattanooga this season.