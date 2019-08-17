FC Dallas overcomes 3-goal deficit to tie Impact

Montreal Impact's Orji Okwonkwo, left, challenges FC Dallas' Reto Ziegler during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Graham Hughes

Ryan Hollingshead scored in stoppage time and FC Dallas overcame a three-goal deficit to tie the Montreal Impact 3-3 on Saturday night.

Substitute Zdenek Ondrasek and captain Reto Ziegler, from the penalty spot, also scored for FC Dallas (10-10-7).

Lassi Lappalainen scored two first-half goals, and Orji Okwonkwo added a third early in the second for the Impact (10-13-4).

Ziegler pulled Dallas to 3-2 in 85th minute on a penalty kick after Ken Krolicki's hand ball in the box.