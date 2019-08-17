Remy’s single leads Greeneville to 9-4 win over Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Danielito Remy hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Greeneville Reds to a 9-4 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Saturday.

The single by Remy, part of a three-run inning, gave the Reds a 5-4 lead before Carlos Reina hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Matt Gill (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Meliton Reyes (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.