Acuna leads Bristol to 7-2 win over Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Francisco Acuna hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Bristol Pirates to a 7-2 win over the Princeton Rays on Saturday.

The single by Acuna scored Aaron Shackelford and Josh Bissonette to give the Pirates a 3-0 lead.

Bristol starter Jose Maldonado (4-5) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Seth Johnson (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up one run and two hits over two innings.