Vargas, Burch and Made shut out West Virginia, Williamsport wins 4-0

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Victor Vargas, Tyler Burch and Alejandro Made combined for a shutout as the Williamsport Crosscutters beat the West Virginia Black Bears 4-0 on Saturday.

Burch (3-1) went 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out four to pick up the win. Braxton Ashcraft (1-9) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Up 1-0 in the second, Williamsport extended its lead when Bryson Stott hit an RBI single, driving in Jake Holmes.

The Crosscutters later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Kendall Simmons hit a solo home run, while Johan Rojas hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Simmons homered and tripled, scoring two runs in the win.

The Black Bears were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Crosscutters' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.