Corredor’s single leads Potomac to 4-3 win over Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Aldrem Corredor hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Potomac Nationals to a 4-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Saturday.

Cole Freeman scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to second on a single by Freeman.

The Dash tied the game 3-3 when Yeyson Yrizarri scored when a runner was thrown out in the eighth.

Frankie Bartow (2-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Bennett Sousa (1-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Mitch Roman singled four times, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Dash.