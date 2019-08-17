Carolina beats Lynchburg 8-7

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Pat McInerney scored when a runner was thrown out in the ninth inning, leading the Carolina Mudcats to an 8-7 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday. With the victory, the Mudcats snapped a six-game losing streak.

The play capped a five-run inning and gave the Mudcats an 8-7 lead. Earlier in the inning, Carolina tied the game when McInerney hit an RBI double.

Phil Bickford (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Yapson Gomez (1-6) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Hillcats, Jason Rodriguez doubled and singled, driving in two runs.