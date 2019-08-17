Vasquez, Hill lift Altoona over Bowie 5-0

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Logan Hill hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three, and Pedro Vasquez allowed just three hits over eight innings as the Altoona Curve topped the Bowie Baysox 5-0 on Saturday.

Vasquez (7-3) struck out four and walked one to get the win.

Altoona scored three runs in the third, including a double by Hill that scored Jared Oliva. The Curve scored again in the eighth inning, when Hill hit a two-run home run.

Zac Lowther (12-7) went seven innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

The Baysox were held off the scoreboard for the 15th time this season, while the Curve's staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Bowie is 6-3 against Altoona this season.