‘Savages’ again: Yankees erupt at umpires, beat Indians 6-5

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, argues with Home plate umpire Ben May after being ejected during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Manager Aaron Boone, Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees again hammered away at the umpires, this time in prolonged rants that brought several members of the team spilling onto the field, while beating the Cleveland Indians 6-5 Saturday.

Gleyber Torres hit two home runs and Didi Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu also connected for the AL East-leading Yankees.

But what really fired up the crowd of 47,347 at Yankee Stadium occurred in the sixth inning after Cameron Maybin was called out on strikes by Triple-A ump Ben May.

For the third time in a month — each time with a minor league call-up umpire behind the plate — the team with the best record in American League lost its temper in a big way. This episode led to Boone, Gardner and pitcher CC Sabathia being ejected.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

James Paxton (9-6) went five innings for the win. Zach Plesac (6-4) was chased in the fifth.

Aroldis Chapman closed for his 35th save in 40 chances.

CUBS 2, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Bryant homered in the seventh inning, and Chicago got out of three bases-loaded jams to snap a four-game skid and beat Pittsburgh.

After committing an error at third base each of the previous two innings, Bryant drove the first pitch of the seventh from Steven Brault (3-2) into the left-field bleachers to put Chicago ahead 1-0. It was Bryant's 25th homer this season and third in five games.

Jon Lester (10-8) gave up four hits and five walks in six innings, getting out of two bases-loaded jams unscathed.

Rowan Wick retired each of the three batters he faced for his first major league save.

ATHLETICS 8, ASTROS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman doubled among his three hits and Mark Canha had two hits and three RBIs to back Chris Bassitt's six solid innings, and Oakland beat Houston.

Matt Olson and Josh Phegley each had two hits for Oakland. The A's have won four straight games and 11 of their last 16.

Bassitt (9-5) gave up three runs and eight hits with two walks. In seven starts since the All-Star break he's 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA.

Yordan Alvarez homered twice for Houston, which has lost five straight and six of seven after winning eight in a row and 18 of 21.

The A's scored five runs against rookie starter Rogelio Armenteros (1-1) in the third.

MARINERS 4, BLUE JAYS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, Austin Nola also went deep, and Seattle beat Toronto.

Seager's two-out drive off the right field foul screen came on the first pitch from left-hander Tim Mayza (1-2).

Seattle won for the third time in five games after losing eight of the previous nine.

Anthony Bass (2-4) worked one inning for the win and Matt Magill pitched around a two-out double in the ninth to earn his first career save.