Escorche’s triple leads DSL Athletics to 3-2 win over DSL Dodgers Bautista

, (AP) -- Jose Escorche hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Athletics to a 3-2 win over the DSL Dodgers Bautista in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The triple by Escorche scored Juan Santana and Dereck Salom and was the game's last scoring play.

DSL Dodgers Bautista went up 2-0 early after Ender Avendano hit an RBI double in the second inning and Luis Yan hit a solo home run in the third. DSL Athletics answered in the fourth inning when Escorche hit an RBI single, driving in Jose Pastrano.

James Gonzalez (2-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Wilkin Baez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after DSL Dodgers Bautista won the first game 6-1.