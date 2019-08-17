Phillies place Quinn on 10-day IL; Arrieta to have surgery

Philadelphia Phillies' Roman Quinn rounds the basses after hitting a home run off San Diego Padres' Chris Paddack during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia. AP Photo

The Philadelphia Phillies have lost pitchers Jake Arrieta and David Robertson for the rest of the season, and outfielder Roman Quinn was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Arrieta will have surgery to remove bone chips in his pitching elbow. The 33-year-old right-hander was 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA in 24 starts, and had been trying to pitch through the injury for the last month.

Robertson, a right-handed reliever, had Tommy John surgery on Thursday and will likely miss all of the 2020 season as well. Signed to a two-year, $23 million contract in the offseason, he was able to pitch just 6 2/3 innings this year.

Quinn strained his right groin trying to beat out a grounder in the eighth inning of the Phillies' 8-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night. He is batting .213 with three doubles, four homers and 11 RBIs in 44 games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Philadelphia activated right-handed reliever Jared Hughes after claiming him off waivers from Cincinnati earlier this week. Hughes went 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA in 47 games with the Reds this season.