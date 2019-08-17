Budier leads DSL Dodgers Bautista to 6-1 win over DSL Athletics

, (AP) -- Andrew Budier threw five scoreless innings, leading the DSL Dodgers Bautista over the DSL Athletics in a 6-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Budier (4-4) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, DSL Dodgers Bautista added to its lead when Carlos Santiago hit an RBI single and then scored on a wild pitch.

The DSL Dodgers Bautista later added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Santiago hit an RBI single, while Luis Yan hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Aguilar in the sixth.

Carlos Leandro (0-7) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out three and walked three.