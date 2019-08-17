Montero, Tello lift DSL Pirates1 over DSL Cubs1 5-2

, (AP) -- Eliazer Montero tripled and doubled, also stealing two bases as the DSL Pirates1 defeated the DSL Cubs1 5-2 on Saturday.

Luis Tello doubled and singled with two runs for DSL Pirates1.

DSL Pirates1 got on the board first in the fourth inning when Juan Jerez scored on a double play and Montero hit an RBI double.

Trailing 4-1, the DSL Cubs1 cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Yohendrick Pinango scored on an error.

The DSL Pirates1 tacked on another run in the ninth when Tello scored on an error.

DSL Pirates1 starter Raydel Velette (3-2) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Andricson Salvador (2-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the DSL Cubs1, Jeinser Brete doubled and singled twice. Pinango singled three times.