Dominguez scores winning run in 10th, DSL Mets2 beats DSL Rangers2 3-2 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Carlos Dominguez scored the winning run on a fielder's choice in the 10th inning, as the DSL Mets2 defeated the DSL Rangers2 3-2 on Saturday. The DSL Mets2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Dominguez scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an intentional walk and then went to third on an out.

Jose Rivera hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ransel Villaman in the third inning to give the DSL Mets2 a 1-0 lead. The DSL Rangers2 came back to take the lead in the seventh inning when Juan Bidau hit an RBI double and John Mejia hit a sacrifice fly.

DSL Mets2 tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Dominguez hit an RBI double, bringing home Dyron Campos.

DSL Mets2 starter David Marcano went six scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out four and walking one. Mauricio Lezama (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Luis Marine (3-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.