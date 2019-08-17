Pukki hat trick leads Norwich to 3-1 win over Newcastle

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with fans, during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Newcastle United, at Carrow Road, in Norwich, England, Saturday, Aug.17, 2019. Joe Giddens

Teemu Pukki's hat trick earned Norwich its first points back in the English Premier League as the promoted team eased past Newcastle in a 3-1 win on Saturday.

The Finland striker has a league-high four goals for the season.

The Canaries started brightly and were rewarded for their intensity when Pukki fired his side into the lead with a powerful volley from inside the box and past goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Pukki, the League Championship top scorer last season with 29 goals in 43 matches, added a second in the 63rd minute when he turned and struck the ball into the bottom corner. And just 12 minutes later, he completed his hat trick, twisting past the Newcastle defense before slotting home.

Jonjo Shelvey pulled one back for the visitors in injury time.

Newcastle has lost both of its opening games in the league under new manager Steve Bruce. Norwich started with a 4-1 loss at Liverpool.