Tatis’ single leads DSL White Sox to 9-3 win over DSL Padres

, (AP) -- Elijah Tatis hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the DSL White Sox to a 9-3 win over the DSL Padres in a game that was called early on Saturday.

The single by Tatis came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the DSL White Sox a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Tatis scored on a wild pitch.

The DSL White Sox later added a run in the fifth and four in the sixth. In the fifth, Lazaro Leal hit a solo home run, while Wilber Sanchez hit a two-run double in the sixth.

DSL White Sox left-hander Ronaldo Guzman (2-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just one hit over five innings. Opposing starter Dwayne Matos (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing four runs and six hits over four innings.

With the win, DSL White Sox improved to 11-3 against DSL Padres this season.